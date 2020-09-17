Marquez (2-6) took the loss Wednesday against the A's after giving up three runs on six hits with six strikeouts and four walks over 6.2 innings.

The 25-year-old certainly wasn't at his best Wednesday as he set a season high with four walks, but he battled and kept Colorado in the game despite minimal offense. Marquez has a 4.33 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 63:23 K:BB across 68.2 innings and lines up to pitch Monday at San Francisco.