Marquez (1-3) took the loss against the Marlins on Saturday, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks over six innings while striking out six.

The right-hander threw 70 of 113 pitches for strikes in recording his second quality start of the season. Marquez's 5.46 ERA and 1.58 WHIP are far from useful for fantasy purposes, but he'll try to keep whittling them down in his next start Friday on the road against the Mets.