Marquez allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings Tuesday while striking out five but didn't factor into the decision in a 4-3 loss to the Giants.

It's the rookie righty's first quality start in four outings and he's been showing signs of fatigue in September, posting a 5.95 ERA and 1.78 WHIP on the month. With the Rockies clinging to a one-game lead over the Brewers for the second wild-card spot in the NL, however, the team can't afford to give Marquez any extra rest. He'll next take the mound Sunday in San Diego.