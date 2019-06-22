Marquez allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out eight over eight innings in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Dodgers. He did not factor in the decision.

Marquez was engaged in a pitchers' duel with the Dodgers' Walker Buehler for a majority of the game. The strong outing saw Marquez improve his ratios to a 4.32 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 111 strikeouts in 110.1 innings this season. Marquez remains at 7-3 and is expected to face the Giants on Wednesday.