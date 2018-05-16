Marquez (2-5) took the loss against the Padres on Tuesday, allowing two earned runs on six hits over five innings. He struck out five and issued one walk.

The Rockies' offense continued to struggle Tuesday as Padres' starter Jordan Lyles took a perfect game into the eighth inning, saddling Marquez with the loss. The 23-year-old gave up two hits -- including a two-run home run to Eric Hosmer -- and had only one clean inning, but managed to limit the damage to only two runs. Marquez has an unattractive 5.15 ERA and 1.65 WHIP with 43 strikeouts across 43.2 innings and is his next start is currently scheduled to come against the Dodgers on Monday.