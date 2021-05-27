Marquez (3-5) was charged with the loss during the first end of Thursday's twin bill against the Mets after allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out six across six innings.

Marquez turned in a solid outing, blanking the Mets until the third inning when he gave up a leadoff home run to Jose Peraza. That would be the only damage of the day for the 26-year-old, who got strapped with an unfortunate loss after his teammates failed to provide any run support. The right-hander will look to continue improving upon a 4.47 ERA and 1.49 WHIP during his next project start Tuesday against Texas.