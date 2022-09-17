Marquez (8-11) allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four across seven innings to take the loss Friday against the Cubs.

Marquez was undone by Zach McKinstry, who led off the game with a triple before scoring and also slugged a solo home run in the fifth frame. However, Marquez was excellent otherwise, holding the Cubs without an extra-base hit while also inducing 15 swinging strikes on 95 total pitches. Across 82.1 innings on the road this season, Marquez has maintained a 3.50 ERA -- though that has come with just a 56:35 K:BB.