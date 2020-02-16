Play

Marquez (arm) was spotted throwing off the mound during Sunday's workout session, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Marquez didn't pitch after Aug. 22 last season on account of right arm inflammation, but the Rockies were likely just taking extra precaution with the 24-year-old while the team was firmly out of the mix for playoff contention. The fact that Marquez isn't facing any limitations at the beginning of the spring indicates that he'll be ready to handle a normal throwing progression as he prepares for Opening Day. Assuming he's not sidetracked by any major health issues in 2020, Marquez should be a bankable strikeout-per-inning pitcher, though calling Coors Field his home park will continue to put his ratios at risk.

