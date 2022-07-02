Marquez (thumb) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Marquez exited Wednesday's game against the Dodgers due to a cut on his right thumb, but he said following Saturday's throwing session that the issue is fine. The Rockies haven't officially indicated whether the right-hander will be able to make his next turn through the rotation, but he tentatively lines up to start on the road against the Dodgers if he's cleared to pitch.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Dealing with thumb laceration•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Wild but effective in win•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Whiffs seven in no-decision•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Goes seven innings in win•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Collects second win•