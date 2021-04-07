Marquez tossed six innings against Arizona on Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five. He did not factor in the decision.

Marquez breezed through four scoreless innings before faltering near the end of his outing, allowing a run in the fifth frame and two more in the sixth. Still, it was a positive outing overall for the right-hander given the ballpark and the fact that he was able to notch a quality start. Marquez will toe the mound again Sunday when he faces the Giants in San Francisco.