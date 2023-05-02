Marquez (elbow) revealed Tuesday that he needs Tommy John surgery, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.
Marquez expressed concern that he might require the reconstructive elbow surgery when he was placed on the injured list last Friday, and now his fears have been realized. There's no set date yet for the procedure, but it's going to knock him out until at least the midway point of the 2024 season. Colorado will almost certainly decline his $16 million club option in November, making him a free agent with several more months of rehab ahead. It's a brutal blow for the 28-year-old right-hander and for the Rockies, who might have looked to finally trade him this summer.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Tommy John surgery feared•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Placed on IL with sore elbow•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Hurts triceps, headed for MRI•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Exits with injury•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Reinstated from IL•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Set to start Wednesday•