Marquez (2-3) picked up the win over the Mets on Friday, allowing two runs on six hits over six innings while striking out eight.

The right-hander was sharp in the road outing, throwing 69 of 105 pitches for strikes en route to his third quality start in his last four trips to the mound. Marquez's 4.76 ERA is a product of calling Coors Field home, but his 35:16 K:BB in 34 innings is solid. He'll try to keep his momentum going Thursday at home against the Brewers.