Rockies' German Marquez: Topples Mets on Friday
Marquez (2-3) picked up the win over the Mets on Friday, allowing two runs on six hits over six innings while striking out eight.
The right-hander was sharp in the road outing, throwing 69 of 105 pitches for strikes en route to his third quality start in his last four trips to the mound. Marquez's 4.76 ERA is a product of calling Coors Field home, but his 35:16 K:BB in 34 innings is solid. He'll try to keep his momentum going Thursday at home against the Brewers.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Takes loss Saturday despite quality start•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Crushed on Sunday•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Earns first win with quality start•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Ejected for part in brawl•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Blasted by Braves on Friday•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Solid effort in no-decision Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...