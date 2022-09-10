Marquez gave up nine earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two over four plus innings in a 13-10 win over the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision.

Marquez came into the fifth inning having only given up one run, but things quickly unraveled in the thin Colorado air. Ultimately, Marquez would be tagged for eight earned runs in the inning, spurred by a bases-loaded four pitch walk to Ketel Marte and then a grand slam by Dalton Varsho after Marquez was pulled from the game without recording an out in the inning. Marquez is yet to find consistent success in the majors and now carries a 5.25 ERA in 27 starts this season. He is tentatively expected to take his next turn in the rotation at the Cubs.