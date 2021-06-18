Marquez (5-6) allowed one hit and three walks while striking out two over six scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday versus Milwaukee.

Marquez got plenty of help, as C.J. Cron hit a grand slam in the first inning and Colorado never looked back. The right-hander still took care of business on the mound with his fifth quality start in his last six outings. The lone outlier was a nine-run (eight earned) disaster versus Cincinnati last week. Marquez has a 4.26 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 82:39 K:BB across 82.1 innings this year. He lines up for a favorable road start in Seattle next week.