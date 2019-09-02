Manager Bud Black said Marquez (arm) has an "outside chance of pitching again" this season, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Marquez is on the injured list with right arm inflammation, and it doesn't sound like the Rockies are expecting him to return this season, though Black didn't completely rule it out. With the team already eliminated from the playoffs, there's no reason to push the right-hander, who owns a 4.76 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 175:35 K:BB across 28 starts (174 innings) this season.