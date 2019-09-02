Rockies' German Marquez: Unlikely to return this season
Manager Bud Black said Marquez (arm) has an "outside chance of pitching again" this season, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Marquez is on the injured list with right arm inflammation, and it doesn't sound like the Rockies are expecting him to return this season, though Black didn't completely rule it out. With the team already eliminated from the playoffs, there's no reason to push the right-hander, who owns a 4.76 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 175:35 K:BB across 28 starts (174 innings) this season.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Could be shut down•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Lands on injured list•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Surrenders four earned runs•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Notches eight strikeouts•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Strikes out nine in win•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Gives up five earned in no-decision•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...