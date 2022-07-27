Marquez (6-8) allowed a run on seven hits and a walk while striking out six in six innings, taking the hard-luck loss Tuesday versus the White Sox.

This was just the third time all year Marquez has limited the opposition to one run or fewer, but he ended up with nothing to show for it as the Rockies' bats were kept quiet. This was also his third straight quality start. The 27-year-old right-hander has a 5.25 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 91:38 K:BB across 109.2 innings, but he's been trending in the right direction lately. He's lined up for a home start versus the Dodgers this weekend -- they've put up 10 runs in 16.1 innings across three starts against Marquez this season.