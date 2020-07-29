Marquez (1-1) earned the win Wednesday at Oakland after allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out eight over six innings.

The right-hander surrendered a solo homer to Matt Chapman during the opening frame, but he otherwise kept the A's off the board Wednesday. Marquez is off to a strong start in 2020 with 14 strikeouts and only six hits and two runs allowed through 11.2 innings. He next lines up to take the mound against the Giants early next week.