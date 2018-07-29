Rockies' German Marquez: Whiffs eight in victory
Marquez (9-8) earned the win Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits (two homers) and a walk while striking out eight in the 3-2 victory over Oakland.
Both Matt Chapman and Khris Davis took Marquez deep with solo shots, but he threw a pretty clean outing besides those two blemishes. The 23-year-old has earned a win in four of his last five starts, dropping his season ERA from 5.53 to 4.82 since his last loss on June 24. He's also posted a solid 120:41 K:BB across 115.2 innings. Marquez will take the mound again in Milwaukee on Friday.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Activated from paternity list•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Goes on paternity leave list•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Winning streak snapped•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Cruises to eighth win•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Shuts down Mariners•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Perfect through five in eventual victory•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?