Marquez (9-8) earned the win Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits (two homers) and a walk while striking out eight in the 3-2 victory over Oakland.

Both Matt Chapman and Khris Davis took Marquez deep with solo shots, but he threw a pretty clean outing besides those two blemishes. The 23-year-old has earned a win in four of his last five starts, dropping his season ERA from 5.53 to 4.82 since his last loss on June 24. He's also posted a solid 120:41 K:BB across 115.2 innings. Marquez will take the mound again in Milwaukee on Friday.