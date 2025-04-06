Marquez (0-1) took the loss against the Athletics on Saturday, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and six walks while striking out three batters over five innings.

Marquez was handed a 3-0 lead through three frames, but he couldn't hang onto it. He threw only 48 of his 89 pitches for strikes and issued six free passes while also uncorking a wild pitch as he struggled with his control throughout the outing. This was a disappointing second start for the veteran hurler after he shined with six shutout innings and no walks against Philadelphia in his season debut March 31.