Marquez threw five innings in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks on Friday, giving up six runs (five earned) on eight hits, striking out six and walking three in Colorado's 11-10 victory

Marquez had won his last three starts coming into this contest, but he wasn't able to extend the streak as the Diamondbacks lineup knocked him around and forced him to use 101 pitches to get through his five innings. He's now sporting an even 5.00 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP to go along with a 112:40 K:BB in 108 innings this season.