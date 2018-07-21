Rockies' German Marquez: Winning streak snapped
Marquez threw five innings in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks on Friday, giving up six runs (five earned) on eight hits and three walks while striking out six.
Marquez had won his last three starts coming into this contest, but he wasn't able to extend the streak as the Diamondbacks knocked him around and forced him to use 101 pitches to get through five innings. He's now sporting an even 5.00 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP to go along with a 112:40 K:BB in 108 innings this season.
