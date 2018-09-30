Marquez won't start Sunday's game against the Nationals with manager Bud Black clearing Tyler Anderson (shoulder) to take the hill, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Anderson's availability for the final week of the regular season looked to be in peril after he was scratched from his scheduled start Monday against the Phillies with shoulder soreness, but the southpaw eased concerns about his health by throwing a successful bullpen session Friday. Though the Rockies have punched their postseason ticket, the team enters Sunday in a tie with the Dodgers for the NL West lead, so it's possible that Marquez could be called upon in relief at some point if Black decides to go all in on the division title. Marquez probably wouldn't be asked to cover more than an inning or two since he worked seven scoreless frames just three days earlier.