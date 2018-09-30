Rockies' German Marquez: Won't start Sunday
Marquez won't start Sunday's game against the Nationals with manager Bud Black clearing Tyler Anderson (shoulder) to take the hill, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Anderson's availability for the final week of the regular season looked to be in peril after he was scratched from his scheduled start Monday against the Phillies with shoulder soreness, but the southpaw eased concerns about his health by throwing a successful bullpen session Friday. Though the Rockies have punched their postseason ticket, the team enters Sunday in a tie with the Dodgers for the NL West lead, so it's possible that Marquez could be called upon in relief at some point if Black decides to go all in on the division title. Marquez probably wouldn't be asked to cover more than an inning or two since he worked seven scoreless frames just three days earlier.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Could start on short rest Sunday•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Fans 11, blanks Philadelphia•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Strikes out 11 in win•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Hurls baseline quality start•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Dominant in win•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Fans 11 in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....