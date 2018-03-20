Marquez has been working on incorporating his changeup and slider more often during spring training, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

After Marquez's last outing, he noted that his changeup is close to being where he wants it to be for the regular season. Last year he relied primarily on his top two pitches, a 95-mph fastball and a curveball that serves as his swing-and-miss pitch. It's important to note that he is working on his changeup and slider for two reasons. First, the addition of a third quality pitch to his repertoire would obviously result in more success in 2018. Additionally, it also can help explain why he has been hit around so much this spring -- he's not relying on his top weapons. Marquez built up his pitch count to 71 in a game earlier this spring, so he should be set to go fairly deep into games early this season.