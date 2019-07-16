Rockies' German Marquez: Yields 11 runs
Marquez (8-5) allowed 11 runs on 11 hits with no walks and three strikeouts across 2.2 innings while taking a loss against the Giants in the first game of a doubleheader Monday.
The 24-year-old gave up five runs in the first and then posted a 1-2-3 second frame. However, the Giants exploded for six more runs in the third, and Marquez didn't make it out of the inning. The Rockies bullpen has been overworked since the break, and the two teams were playing a doubleheader Monday, so that's probably why Bud Black elected to keep Marquez until he gave up a season-high 11 runs. This start raised his ERA almost 70 points, which is an incredible feat considering we're three and a half months into the season. Marquez now owns a 5.12 ERA, .273 batting average against, 1.28 WHIP and 128 strikeouts in 130 innings this season. He will look to rebound from this outing against a tough Yankees lineup in New York this weekend.
