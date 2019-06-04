Rockies' Grant Lavigne: Breakout week in Low-A
Lavigne went 10-for-23 with a pair of homers for Low-A Asheville last week.
The 19-year-old first baseman got off to a slow start for the Tourists after tearing up the Pioneer League last year, but he's been locked in at the dish of late, as this recent hot streak boosts his average up to .247 through 186 at-bats. He's currently third on the team in homers with five and second in RBI with 31. Lavigne has displayed good plate discipline, as he's drawn 33 walks to help him to a solid .360 on-base percentage, although he has also struck out a team-leading 58 times.
