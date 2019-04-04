Rockies' Grant Lavigne: Heads to Asheville
Lavigne is opening the year with Low-A Asheville, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.
Lavigne had as impressive of a statistical debut (.350/.477/.519 in the Pioneer League) as any high pick from last year's draft, and he will have a good opportunity to build off that success at the hitter-friendly park in Asheville. Before the draft he was seen as a power-over-hit first base prospect, but so far he has not had any trouble making consistent contact (15.5 K%) and hitting for a high average.
