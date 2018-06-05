Rockies' Grant Lavigne: Popped by Rockies with 42nd overall pick

The Rockies have selected Lavigne with the 42nd overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

One of the top high school hitters from the Northeast in this year's draft, Lavigne has a classic first base offensive profile, and really upped his stock with a strong spring. At 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, he is already too big to realistically play anywhere other than first base (especially by the time he reaches the majors), but with monster raw power and good contact skills, the bat could profile at the bottom of the defensive spectrum. He is a right-handed thrower, but fortunately hits from the left side, and will turn 19 in late August.