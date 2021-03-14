Bird went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Saturday's spring win over the Mariners.
Bird entered Saturday's Cactus League matchup as a ping hitter and recorded his first extra-base hit of the spring with his walkoff home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning. If the 28-year-old makes the major-league roster to begin the season, he'll likely have to settle for a bench role with C.J. Cron and Josh Fuentes slated to handle the bulk of the work at first base. Bird has gone 3-for-20 with one home run, three runs, four walks and five strikeouts over his first 10 spring games this year.