Bird (illness) signed a contract with the Rockies on Thursday as a non-roster invitee, Thomas Harding of MLB.com illness.

Bird didn't appear in any major-league games during the abbreviated 2020 season and tested positive for COVID-19 in late September. Over his final three seasons with the Yankees, the 28-year-old hit .194 with 21 home runs and 67 RBI over 140 games. He'll attempt to crack the major-league roster with Colorado during spring training in 2021.