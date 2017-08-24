Play

Rockies' Greg Holland: Blows another save Wednesday

Holland (2-5) took the loss while suffering his fourth blown save after allowing three runs on two hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning Wednesday in Kansas City.

Holland was one out away from securing a 4-3 victory when Eric Hosmer tagged him for a walkoff three-run homer. The righty has been as close as you can get to a sure thing for most of the year, but has stumbled hard of late with an 0-4 record, three blown saves and 12 earned runs allowed over his past six appearances. Holland had blown only one of 35 save opportunities prior to this horrid stretch.

