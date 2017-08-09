Play

Rockies' Greg Holland: Blows third save Tuesday

Holland gave up a walkoff home run to Yan Gomes in the bottom of the ninth inning to blow his third save of the year in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Cleveland.

Called upon to protect a 1-0 lead, Holland instead walked two batters, then with two outs gave up a game-tying single to Austin Jackson before Gomes ended things in dramatic fashion. The right-hander has now blown consecutive save chances, and his 7.27 ERA in nine appearances since the All-Star break is a far cry from his early-season success. He still has an 11:4 K:BB in 8.2 innings over that stretch, however, and is in no danger of losing his spot as Colorado's closer.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast