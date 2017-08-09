Rockies' Greg Holland: Blows third save Tuesday

Holland gave up a walkoff home run to Yan Gomes in the bottom of the ninth inning to blow his third save of the year in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Cleveland.

Called upon to protect a 1-0 lead, Holland instead walked two batters, then with two outs gave up a game-tying single to Austin Jackson before Gomes ended things in dramatic fashion. The right-hander has now blown consecutive save chances, and his 7.27 ERA in nine appearances since the All-Star break is a far cry from his early-season success. He still has an 11:4 K:BB in 8.2 innings over that stretch, however, and is in no danger of losing his spot as Colorado's closer.