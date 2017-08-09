Rockies' Greg Holland: Blows third save Tuesday
Holland gave up a walkoff home run to Yan Gomes in the bottom of the ninth inning to blow his third save of the year in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Cleveland.
Called upon to protect a 1-0 lead, Holland instead walked two batters, then with two outs gave up a game-tying single to Austin Jackson before Gomes ended things in dramatic fashion. The right-hander has now blown consecutive save chances, and his 7.27 ERA in nine appearances since the All-Star break is a far cry from his early-season success. He still has an 11:4 K:BB in 8.2 innings over that stretch, however, and is in no danger of losing his spot as Colorado's closer.
More News
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Suffers loss, blown save Sunday•
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Nabs 34th save against Phillies•
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Collects second win Thursday•
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Likely available Thursday•
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Day-to-day with finger cut•
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Grabs save in afternoon win•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...