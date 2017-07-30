Rockies' Greg Holland: Collects 32nd save of 2017 on Saturday
Holland retired all three batters he faced while striking out one to earn his 32nd save Saturday against the Nationals.
Holland was protecting a two-run lead and threw just eight pitches to close the door on the Nats. He's been one of the most valuable closers in the league this year, and aside from his outstanding save total, he owns a miniscule 1.67 ERA.
More News
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Returns from paternity leave•
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Heads out on paternity leave•
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Notches four-out save Saturday•
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Sweeps through easy ninth for save No. 30•
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Records third save of July•
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Saddled with loss Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...