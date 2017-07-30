Rockies' Greg Holland: Collects 32nd save of 2017 on Saturday

Holland retired all three batters he faced while striking out one to earn his 32nd save Saturday against the Nationals.

Holland was protecting a two-run lead and threw just eight pitches to close the door on the Nats. He's been one of the most valuable closers in the league this year, and aside from his outstanding save total, he owns a miniscule 1.67 ERA.

