Rockies' Greg Holland: Collects second win Thursday

Holland (2-1) struck out two batters during a scoreless ninth inning to collect the win during Thursday's victory over the Mets.

After cutting his finger in a kitchen accident and giving fantasy owners and the Rockies a scare, it was encouraging to see Holland back on the mound and in fine form Thursday. He sports an elite 1.60 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 11.9 K/9 for the year, and his 33 saves pace the majors.