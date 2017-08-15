Rockies' Greg Holland: Converts 35th save

Holland pitched around two baserunners during a scoreless ninth inning to collect his 35th save of the season during Monday's win over Atlanta.

Holland had blown his previous two save attempts, so it's encouraging to see him right the ship. He's now closed out 35 of 38 opportunities successfully, and his 2.72 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 11.3 K/9 remain strong marks. It wouldn't be shocking if he continued to have the odd poor outing moving forward, but the veteran is unlikely to lose his closer job at this stage of the season.