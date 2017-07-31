Rockies' Greg Holland: Grabs save in afternoon win
Holland recorded a two-out save -- his 33rd of the season -- during Sunday's afternoon win over the Nationals.
Holland has now converted 10 consecutive saves with just three runs allowed through 12.2 innings over his past 13 appearances. He continues to provide high-end fantasy results while piling up saves in bunches. For the year, the veteran sports a 1.64 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 11.7 K/9.
More News
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Collects 32nd save of 2017 on Saturday•
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Returns from paternity leave•
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Heads out on paternity leave•
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Notches four-out save Saturday•
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Sweeps through easy ninth for save No. 30•
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Records third save of July•
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...