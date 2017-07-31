Rockies' Greg Holland: Grabs save in afternoon win

Holland recorded a two-out save -- his 33rd of the season -- during Sunday's afternoon win over the Nationals.

Holland has now converted 10 consecutive saves with just three runs allowed through 12.2 innings over his past 13 appearances. He continues to provide high-end fantasy results while piling up saves in bunches. For the year, the veteran sports a 1.64 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 11.7 K/9.