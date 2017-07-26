Rockies' Greg Holland: Heads out on paternity leave

Holland was placed on the paternity list Wednesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Holland is allowed to miss up to three days in order to attend to the birth of his child. To take his spot in the bullpen for the next few days, Tyler Chatwood (calf) was activated from the disabled list.

