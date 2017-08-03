Rockies' Greg Holland: Likely available Thursday
Holland (finger) should be an option out of the bullpen for Thursday's series finale against the Mets, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.
Holland is dealing with a cut finger on his pitching hand, but it appears as though he can be called in to enter Thursday's game, if he's needed. Manager Bud Black may choose whether or not it is worth bringing in Holland while he is recovering from this minor injury when the situation arises, but it's expected that the 31-year-old is ready to go.
