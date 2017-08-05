Rockies' Greg Holland: Nabs 34th save against Phillies
Holland picked up his 34th save with a perfect ninth inning Friday night against Philadelphia.
Holland now has recorded 11 consecutive saves since blowing his only save of the season June 15 against San Francisco. The successful reclamation project continues for the Rockies, as Holland has been shockingly reliable given the combination of his injury history and the effects Coors Field can have on pitchers.
