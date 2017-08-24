Rockies' Greg Holland: Nails down win for 36th save
Holland retired the Royals in order in the ninth inning Thursday for his 36th save of the season.
He cruised through a scoreless ninth on seven pitches, bouncing back from consecutive three-run outings. Manager Bud Black confirmed that he would keep Holland in the closer role after Holland's blown save Wednesday, which was his third blown save in four chances, but it was a rather lukewarm endorsement. Holland can't afford many more hiccups in the immediate future or the team could turn to Pat Neshek, Jake McGee and/or Adam Ottavino to close out games.
More News
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...