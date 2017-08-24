Rockies' Greg Holland: Nails down win for 36th save

Holland retired the Royals in order in the ninth inning Thursday for his 36th save of the season.

He cruised through a scoreless ninth on seven pitches, bouncing back from consecutive three-run outings. Manager Bud Black confirmed that he would keep Holland in the closer role after Holland's blown save Wednesday, which was his third blown save in four chances, but it was a rather lukewarm endorsement. Holland can't afford many more hiccups in the immediate future or the team could turn to Pat Neshek, Jake McGee and/or Adam Ottavino to close out games.