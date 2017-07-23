Rockies' Greg Holland: Notches four-out save Saturday

Holland collected his 31st save of the season by pitching 1.1 innings Saturday against the Pirates, allowing one run on two hits and two walks. He struck out one.

Holland was called upon to clean up Jake McGee's mess in the eighth inning, and he did so flawlessly by inducing a one-pitch flyout by Josh Bell. The ninth inning was a bit shaky, although the one run allowed was relatively harmless given the five-run lead the right-hander was staked to entering the frame. Holland's ERA still sits at an excellent 1.72 mark, and he's striking out 12 batters per nine innings this year, placing him among the league's elite closers once more.