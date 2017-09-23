Rockies' Greg Holland: Racks up 41st save Friday
Holland struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday to collect his 41st save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Padres.
He's a perfect 5-for-5 in September save chances, posting a 1.13 ERA, 0.50 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB in eight innings on the month. Holland has put his rough August firmly behind him, and he should get plenty of work over the final days of the regular season as the Rockies try to lock up a wild-card spot.
