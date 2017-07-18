Rockies' Greg Holland: Records third save of July

Holland allowed one hit and struck out two to earn his 29th save in Monday's 9-6 win over the Padres.

Monday's appearance was Holland's first save opportunity since July 5. The 31-year-old hasn't received much work recently due to the team's poor performance, but he remains one of the most dominant ninth-inning arms in the league.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast