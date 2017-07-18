Rockies' Greg Holland: Records third save of July
Holland allowed one hit and struck out two to earn his 29th save in Monday's 9-6 win over the Padres.
Monday's appearance was Holland's first save opportunity since July 5. The 31-year-old hasn't received much work recently due to the team's poor performance, but he remains one of the most dominant ninth-inning arms in the league.
More News
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Saddled with loss Saturday•
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Collects 28th save Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Strikes out two more for 27th save•
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Picks up 26th save•
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Secures 25th save Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Bounces back with save•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...