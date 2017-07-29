Rockies' Greg Holland: Returns from paternity leave

Holland was reinstated from the paternity list prior to Saturday's game against the Nationals, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Holland wound up missing just one game while on paternity leave, as Colorado's game Friday night was postponed due to rain. The right-hander will go right back to the ninth-inning role moving forward.

