Rockies' Greg Holland: Suffers loss, blown save Sunday
Holland (2-2) picked up his second loss and second blown save Sunday against the Phillies after allowing two runs on three hits in the top of the ninth inning.
All of Holland's losses and blown saves have come at Coors Field, but their infrequency has been remarkable given his home ballpark's extremely hitter-friendly conditions. He was unable to protect a 2-1 advantage here, as a Cameron Rupp double turned Colorado's one-run lead into a one-run deficit. Starter Jeff Hoffman was the real loser in all this, with Holland's blunder robbing him of a win after seven brilliant innings of one-run ball. The closer's ERA jumped from 1.56 to 1.96 with this performance, but he's in no danger of losing the ninth-inning role.
