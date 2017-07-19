Rockies' Greg Holland: Sweeps through easy ninth for save No. 30
Holland struck out all three batters he faced on just 12 pitches for his league-leading 30th save of the season Tuesday against the visiting Padres.
You'd think that pitching at Coors Field would eventually catch up to him, but no -- Holland has been almost as incredible at home as on the road. He's ahead of Tampa's Alex Colome by two saves for the MLB lead, and only the elite of the elite closers have ratios better than Holland's. All in all, he's been one of fantasy's most incredible bargains this year.
More News
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Records third save of July•
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Saddled with loss Saturday•
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Collects 28th save Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Strikes out two more for 27th save•
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Picks up 26th save•
-
Rockies' Greg Holland: Secures 25th save Tuesday•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....