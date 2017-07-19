Rockies' Greg Holland: Sweeps through easy ninth for save No. 30

Holland struck out all three batters he faced on just 12 pitches for his league-leading 30th save of the season Tuesday against the visiting Padres.

You'd think that pitching at Coors Field would eventually catch up to him, but no -- Holland has been almost as incredible at home as on the road. He's ahead of Tampa's Alex Colome by two saves for the MLB lead, and only the elite of the elite closers have ratios better than Holland's. All in all, he's been one of fantasy's most incredible bargains this year.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast