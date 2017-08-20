Rockies' Greg Holland: Takes fourth loss
Holland (2-4) gave up three runs on two hits -- including a home run -- and a walk in two-thirds of an inning against the Brewers on Saturday. He struck out one and was stuck with his fourth loss of the season.
Called upon to work the ninth in a tie game, Holland plunked the second batter he faced (Keon Broxton) before serving up a homer to Jesus Aguilar. Holland then walked Eric Thames, who promptly stole second and scored on a Neil Walker single. He has been a mess lately (nine earned runs in his last five appearances), but Holland was excellent in the first half, and there has been no hint of a possible closer change in Colorado.
