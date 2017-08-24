Rockies' Greg Holland: To remain closer for now

Despite blowing his third save in four chances Wednesday, Holland appears in line to retain his role in the ninth inning, MLB.com reports. "We'll talk about it, but my initial instinct is to keep Greg where he is," manager Bud Black said.

Holland has had trouble with the placement of putout pitches of late, which was the case Wednesday when he left a hanging slider to Eric Hosmer, who made him pay for it. The veteran reliever was a key factor in the Rockies' early-season success, posting a 1.56 ERA over his first 42 appearances, converting 34-of-35 save opportunities. He's since unraveled, blowing three of his last four save attempts to balloon his ERA to 3.77. Despite those struggles, Black believes he was often just one pitch away in several of those outings, and it came down to a matter of execution. The playoff-hopeful Rockies' can't afford too many more shaky outings, however, so if Holland doesn't get it back soon, Pat Neshek, Jake McGee and Adam Ottavino are all waiting in line for ninth-inning opportunities.