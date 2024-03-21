The Rockies acquired Jones from the Rays on Thursday in exchange for left-hander Joe Rock, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Jones was set to head into his second season as a member of the Rays' 40-man roster but still has yet to make his MLB debut. He was optioned to minor-league camp early in spring training and didn't appear to be particularly close to reaching the majors with Tampa Bay, but the move to Colorado should help accelerate his big-league debut. For now, Jones is still likely to play at the Triple-A level with the Rockies' top affiliate in Albuquerque, but his experience at both shortstop and in the outfield will give him multiple pathways to a call-up if Colorado loses a position player to an injury at any point. The 25-year-old saw most of his action in 2023 at Triple-A Durham, slashing .278/.344/.467 with seven home runs and 12 stolen bases across 188 plate appearances.