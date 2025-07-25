Herring and an additional pitching prospect were traded to the Rockies from the Yankees on Friday in exchange for Ryan McMahon, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Herring, a sixth-round pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, will get a fresh start in the Rockies organization after being involved in the deal centered around McMahon. The 22-year-old Herring has made 16 starts this season across Low-A and High-A, totaling a 1.71 ERA and a 102:36 K:BB across 89.1 innings.