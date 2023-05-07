Castro is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Castro appears to have overtaken Alan Trejo as the Rockies' top second baseman, as the former had started at the position in four of the previous six contests. However, the lefty-hitting Castro will give way to the rigthy-hitting Trejo on Sunday while the Rockies oppose a southpaw (Joey Lucchesi). Castro, who has gone 7-for-14 with two doubles, two walks, four runs and four RBI over his last five games, looks as though he could occupy the large side of a platoon moving forward.